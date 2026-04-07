Gold close to $4,700 and ₹1.51L as traders cover Business Apr 07, 2026

Gold prices just climbed, with COMEX gold close to $4,700 per ounce and MCX gold around ₹1.51 lakh.

The main reasons? Hints of U.S.-Iran talks and falling oil prices.

Still, experts say this jump is mostly from traders covering their positions, and the market could stay shaky as long as geopolitical risks, especially near the Strait of Hormuz, stick around.