Gold dips ahead of Fed's policy update

The Fed's decision could shake up gold prices everywhere. With weak US jobs data, most experts expect a small rate cut soon. Plus, inflation stats, industrial output, and retail sales numbers out this week will help shape what happens next. Ongoing global tensions—from the Middle East to US-China talks—are keeping things unpredictable.

What's next for gold?

After recent record highs, some investors are cashing out profits, causing small dips in price.

But gold isn't falling much, thanks to a combination of continued ETF buying, expectations of monetary easing, and other supportive factors.

Some analysts even think gold could hit $5,000 an ounce if uncertainty sticks around—but for now, everyone's just waiting to see what the Fed decides.