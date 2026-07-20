Gold dips as oil tops $90 amid Middle East conflict

Brent crude jumped 3% after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and US airstrikes against Iran following attacks on American allies.

Traders now see an 82% chance of a US Fed rate hike in December, up from last week's 73%.

Analysts warn gold could fall further if it drops below $3,886.

Meanwhile, silver rose nearly 2%, platinum edged up slightly, and palladium slipped a bit, showing how investor moods are shifting with all this uncertainty.