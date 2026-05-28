Gold dips nearly 2% to $4,365 amid Hormuz military action Business May 28, 2026

Gold just took a nearly 2% dip, landing at $4,365 per ounce, its lowest point in two months.

The drop comes as the US and Iran ramp up military action near the Strait of Hormuz, raising worries about inflation and keeping interest rates high for longer.

All this global drama is making gold less appealing right now.