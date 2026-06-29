Gold down 23% since February, around $4,000 after U.S.-Iran clashes Business Jun 29, 2026

Gold prices slid to around $4,000 an ounce on Monday after new clashes between the US and Iran disrupted oil shipments in a key global route.

Since February, gold has dropped 23%, mainly because inflation worries have been rising after recent strikes in the region.

Oil is getting pricier too, making shipping more expensive and adding to the uncertainty.