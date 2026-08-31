Gold down more than ₹2,600 on MCX and silver falls
Business
Gold and silver prices dropped sharply on MCX this Monday morning.
Gold October futures slipped almost 2% (down more than ₹2,600) to ₹153,640 per 10gm, while silver September contracts fell by a similar margin (over ₹4,200) to ₹232,501 per kilogram.
The sudden dip came as investors decided to lock in recent profits and global market vibes stayed weak.
Metals sensitive to investor profit taking
This quick selloff shows how sensitive gold and silver are to investor moves and global trends.
Prices can swing fast when people cash out or markets get shaky, so if you're following precious metals or thinking about investing, it's a good reminder that things can change quickly.
More updates are expected as trading continues through the day.