Gold down more than ₹2,600 on MCX and silver falls

Gold and silver prices dropped sharply on MCX this Monday morning.

Gold October futures slipped almost 2% (down more than ₹2,600) to ₹153,640 per 10gm, while silver September contracts fell by a similar margin (over ₹4,200) to ₹232,501 per kilogram.

The sudden dip came as investors decided to lock in recent profits and global market vibes stayed weak.