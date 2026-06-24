Gold drops 24% to about $4,085 amid 12% quarterly slump

Fed signals pressure gold and silver

With the Federal Reserve signaling higher interest rates, the dollar got stronger, so buying gold became pricier for folks outside the US.

Plus, when tech stocks crashed, investors sold off their gold to raise cash.

Silver is feeling it too, dropping 17.6% this quarter alongside gold.

Even ongoing global tensions have not been enough to boost gold lately; all eyes are now on upcoming US inflation data for hints on what is next.