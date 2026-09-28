Gold drops about 2.4% this week amid US Fed uncertainty

Even with Treasury yields dipping, the idea of more Fed tightening is still making things tough for gold.

The US consumer sentiment index just hit its lowest point in four months, showing people are worried about inflation.

Analyst Christopher Wong summed it up: "There probably needs to be a fresh catalyst before the next meaningful leg higher."

Meanwhile, silver climbed 0.7%, platinum edged up, but palladium slipped, all reflecting how uncertain things feel in the markets lately.