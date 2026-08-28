Gold drops over 1% after US Fed rate-hike hints

Fed official Kevin Warsh made it clear at the Jackson Hole symposium that tackling inflation is their top priority, pointing out the 12-month change in the PCE price index at 3.7%.

He said, "We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed." hinting at could hike interest rates if needed.

On top of that, new US jobs data showed payrolls dropped by 79,000, adding more pressure on markets and raising chances of tighter monetary policy ahead.