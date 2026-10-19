Gold edges higher as oil price drop calms inflation worries

Investors are now waiting for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, where decisions about US interest rates could shake things up.

There's a slim chance of a rate hike this month (16%), but a much bigger one in December (92%), according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, oil dropped after President Trump waived sanctions on Russia (possibly leading to more Russian fuel exports), which could impact both inflation and how attractive gold looks as an investment if rates go up.