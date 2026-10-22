Gold edges up on Federal Reserve uncertainty, Middle East unrest

Gold prices inched higher this week as investors kept a close eye on the US Federal Reserve's next move and growing unrest in the Middle East.

The US told non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only to leave Saudi Arabia, raising concerns about possible resumption of hostilities, particularly with Iran-aligned Houthi militia in Yemen.

All this uncertainty nudged gold up 0.2% to $4,133.90 an ounce as of 4:04pm in New York.