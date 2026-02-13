Gold ETF Gold BeES enters world's top 10
India's Nippon India ETF Gold BeES just made it into the world's top 10 gold ETFs, pulling in a massive $911.7 million and 5.7 tons of gold in January 2026 alone.
India behind only US, China in annual gold investment
Gold investing is heating up—Indian gold ETFs saw inflows jump 106% last month to ₹24,040 crore ($2.9 billion), more than double December's numbers.
This puts India right behind only the US and China for annual investment, indicating growing investor interest in gold as a safe haven.
Global uncertainty boosts gold's appeal as a safe haven
Global uncertainty and hopes for lower interest rates have pushed more people toward gold.
As prices soared over $5,100 per ounce (up 14%), funds like Gold BeES—tracking real gold—are getting a lot of attention from those looking to diversify or play it safe.