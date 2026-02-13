Gold ETF Gold BeES enters world's top 10

Gold investing is heating up—Indian gold ETFs saw inflows jump 106% last month to ₹24,040 crore ($2.9 billion), more than double December's numbers. This puts India right behind only the US and China for annual investment, indicating growing investor interest in gold as a safe haven.

Global uncertainty boosts gold's appeal as a safe haven

Global uncertainty and hopes for lower interest rates have pushed more people toward gold.

As prices soared over $5,100 per ounce (up 14%), funds like Gold BeES—tracking real gold—are getting a lot of attention from those looking to diversify or play it safe.