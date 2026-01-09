Gold ETFs attract record investments in 2025

Gold prices are hitting new highs worldwide, and India's seeing the action too. Indian gold ETF investments more than tripled to $4.37 billion, pushing total assets here to $14 billion. If you're looking for stability while markets swing, this trend is worth watching.

What's behind the surge?

Uncertainty is driving the rush: global tensions, trade worries, and US Fed rate cuts have made gold feel like a safer bet again.

India now ranks third globally for gold ETF inflows (after the US and China), showing just how big this shift has become for investors everywhere.