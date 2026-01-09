Gold ETFs attract record investments in 2025
Gold ETFs are having a moment in 2025, with global gold ETF assets more than doubled to $558.9 billion, thanks to inflows jumping to $88.55 billion—way up from last year.
This surge is attributed to geopolitical crisis, trade wars, and US Fed rate cuts.
Why does this matter?
Gold prices are hitting new highs worldwide, and India's seeing the action too.
Indian gold ETF investments more than tripled to $4.37 billion, pushing total assets here to $14 billion.
If you're looking for stability while markets swing, this trend is worth watching.
What's behind the surge?
Uncertainty is driving the rush: global tensions, trade worries, and US Fed rate cuts have made gold feel like a safer bet again.
India now ranks third globally for gold ETF inflows (after the US and China), showing just how big this shift has become for investors everywhere.