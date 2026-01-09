UP Defence Corridor draws over ₹34,000 crore investment
The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) just hit a big milestone—over ₹34,000 crore in investments, making it a major hub for defense manufacturing in India.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared the news while opening Ashok Leyland's new electric vehicle plant in Lucknow.
Out of the total, ₹12,000 crore has already been realized on the ground across six key locations.
How UPDIC is boosting India's defense game
UPDIC has given land to 62 companies—including names like BrahMos Aerospace and Adani Defence—with nine already rolling out arms and equipment.
The government is also putting ₹117 crore into three new testing facilities in Kanpur and Lucknow to help companies certify their products faster.
All this fits with the latest policy push to make UP a hotspot for large-scale defense production and industry growth.