UP Defence Corridor draws over ₹34,000 crore investment

How UPDIC is boosting India's defense game

UPDIC has given land to 62 companies—including names like BrahMos Aerospace and Adani Defence—with nine already rolling out arms and equipment.

The government is also putting ₹117 crore into three new testing facilities in Kanpur and Lucknow to help companies certify their products faster.

All this fits with the latest policy push to make UP a hotspot for large-scale defense production and industry growth.