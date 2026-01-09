IndiGo fined for pilot training lapses—appeal rejected Business Jan 09, 2026

IndiGo just lost its fight against a DGCA penalty after the regulator found the airline had trained about 1,700 pilots on simulators not approved for tricky airports like Leh and Kathmandu.

The DGCA's appellate body backed fines of ₹20 lakh each for IndiGo's top flight operations and training execs, citing violations of Civil Aviation Requirements.