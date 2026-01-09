IndiGo fined for pilot training lapses—appeal rejected
IndiGo just lost its fight against a DGCA penalty after the regulator found the airline had trained about 1,700 pilots on simulators not approved for tricky airports like Leh and Kathmandu.
The DGCA's appellate body backed fines of ₹20 lakh each for IndiGo's top flight operations and training execs, citing violations of Civil Aviation Requirements.
What actually happened?
DGCA rules say pilots flying to challenging airports need special simulator training.
Instead, IndiGo used simulators that weren't certified for these spots—a big no-go under aviation laws.
When questioned last year, IndiGo couldn't convince regulators their approach was safe or allowed.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about paperwork—India's aviation watchdog is showing it means business when it comes to safety and holding senior leaders responsible.
For anyone watching the stock market, this hit home: after the ruling, IndiGo shares dipped over 1% on January 9.