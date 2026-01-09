Safran is going big on India's aerospace scene

Safran's building new production sites to keep up with rising demand for both commercial and military planes. They're also teaming up with about 25 Indian companies—think Tata Group, HAL, Maini Group, and more—to strengthen local partnerships.

Safran recently inaugurated its biggest LEAP engine maintenance center ever in Hyderabad—a €200 million investment that's expected to handle up to 300 shop visits annually at full capacity. This site will make up about a quarter of Safran's worldwide MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) capacity.

Why does it matter?

India is now CFM's third-largest market, with over 500 CFM-powered planes flying and orders for 2,000 more engines.

Plus, Safran is setting up its first-ever Rafale fighter jet engine facility outside France right here.

If more Rafales are ordered, we could even see the M88 engine assembly line in India—making the country a real hub for aviation tech in the region.