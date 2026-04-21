Gold ETFs attract ₹68,867 cr in FY26 amid market jitters Business Apr 21, 2026

Gold ETFs just had their biggest year ever, pulling in ₹68,867 crore in FY26, a huge 364% jump over last year.

Now, gold ETFs make up almost one out of every 10 rupees flowing into mutual funds.

It's a clear sign that more people are parking their money in gold as markets get shaky.