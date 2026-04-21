Gold ETFs attract ₹68,867 cr in FY26 amid market jitters
Business
Gold ETFs just had their biggest year ever, pulling in ₹68,867 crore in FY26, a huge 364% jump over last year.
Now, gold ETFs make up almost one out of every 10 rupees flowing into mutual funds.
It's a clear sign that more people are parking their money in gold as markets get shaky.
Gold up 63% near ₹1.5L
While gold prices shot up by 63% and hit nearly ₹1.5 lakh (thanks to global uncertainty), other investments struggled: debt and equity funds saw big drops, and even index funds lost steam.
With the stock market dipping and global tensions high, investors are turning to gold ETFs for a bit more peace of mind.