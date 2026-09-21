Gold ETFs draw $4.24bn in 9th consecutive week, US $2.21bn
Business
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have pulled in fresh money for the ninth week in a row, with inflows of $4.24 billion in the week ending September 18, 2026.
The US led the way, making up more than half of that with $2.21 billion, quite a turnaround after months of outflows.
China tops gold ETF inflows
China topped the charts for gold ETF inflows at $9.244 billion, just ahead of the UK at $8.97 billion, while Switzerland, Germany, and France also chipped in notable amounts.
In India, ETF investments jumped 67% in August alone.
Meanwhile, gold prices have been bouncing around thanks to global tensions and inflation worries, and some investors are now eyeing rising oil prices too.