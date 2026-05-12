Gold ETFs draw ₹3,040cr in April, silver posts ₹126cr outflow

Gold and silver ETF assets grow

Gold ETF returns slipped a bit (the biggest drop was just 0.28%), while silver ETFs managed a modest average gain of 0.13%.

Still, both gold and silver ETF assets grew, gold up by 4% to ₹1.78 lakh crore and silver up by 3% to ₹81,944 crore, showing that more people are getting interested in these options.

Analysts say investor participation is looking pretty disciplined.