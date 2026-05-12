Gold ETFs draw ₹3,040cr in April, silver posts ₹126cr outflow
Business
Gold ETFs had a strong April, pulling in ₹3,040 crore, a 34% jump from March. This wasn't because investors were panicking, but more about steady interest in gold as an investment.
Silver ETFs, on the other hand, saw money leaving for the third month straight, with ₹126 crore flowing out.
Gold and silver ETF assets grow
Gold ETF returns slipped a bit (the biggest drop was just 0.28%), while silver ETFs managed a modest average gain of 0.13%.
Still, both gold and silver ETF assets grew, gold up by 4% to ₹1.78 lakh crore and silver up by 3% to ₹81,944 crore, showing that more people are getting interested in these options.
Analysts say investor participation is looking pretty disciplined.