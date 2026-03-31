Gold ETFs lose $21.35 billion in March after U.S.-Israel offensive Business Mar 31, 2026

Gold ETFs saw massive outflows in March 2026, with $21.35 billion pulled out, way more than the $9.12 billion that flowed in.

One contributing reason? The U.S.-Israel offensive against Iran, which started on February 27, shook up global markets and pushed gold prices down by 15% over the past month, shedding over 19% after peaking at $5,608 on January 30, landing at $4,551.08 per ounce by the end of the month.