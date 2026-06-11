Gold ETFs outflow ₹725cr as multi-asset inflows slip to ₹3,928cr
Business
Investor interest in gold ETFs and multi-asset allocation funds dropped last month.
Gold ETFs saw a net outflow of ₹725 crore, flipping April's big inflow, while multi-asset funds slipped 23% to ₹3,928 crore.
Pathak suggests 10-15% gold 20-30% multi-asset
Rajesh Minocha says investors are cashing out after gold's price rally, and changing strategies are behind the dip in multi-asset fund inflows.
Both he and Shivam Pathak recommend not stressing over short-term moves: Pathak suggests a 10-15% allocation to gold to improve portfolio diversification and manage risk. and 20-30% in multi-asset funds for stability.
These options still matter for anyone looking to balance risk and stay steady with their long-term goals.