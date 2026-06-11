Gold ETFs outflow ₹725cr as multi-asset inflows slip to ₹3,928cr

Pathak suggests 10-15% gold 20-30% multi-asset

Rajesh Minocha says investors are cashing out after gold's price rally, and changing strategies are behind the dip in multi-asset fund inflows.

Both he and Shivam Pathak recommend not stressing over short-term moves: Pathak suggests a 10-15% allocation to gold to improve portfolio diversification and manage risk. and 20-30% in multi-asset funds for stability.

These options still matter for anyone looking to balance risk and stay steady with their long-term goals.