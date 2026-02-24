Gold ETFs outshine equities in India for 1st time ever

Gold ETF assets shot up to ₹1.84 lakh crore, and 1.2 million new accounts (folios) were added in just one month. Gold's slice of the mutual fund pie jumped from 0.8% to 2.3%, showing how quickly sentiment is shifting toward stability.

Gold's global ascent

Passive funds—like gold and silver ETFs—led mutual fund inflows, with gold topping the charts and silver funds close behind at ₹9,463 crore.

This surge was fueled by rising investment demand: import value rose 192% month-on-month and import volume was around 95-100 tons, while digital gold buying via UPI almost doubled.

Globally, gold prices soared past $5,100 per ounce—a clear sign that when things get uncertain, everyone wants a little more shine in their portfolio.