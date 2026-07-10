Gold ETFs pull in 3,443cr in June after May outflows

Mutual fund SIPs 31,781cr 3-month high

It wasn't just gold grabbing attention. Mutual fund SIP inflows hit a three-month high at ₹31,781 crore, up 3% from May and 17% higher than last year.

Equity mutual funds also saw nearly 26% more money coming in compared to May.

Experts say this signals growing confidence among investors, but they're still advising some caution with markets staying unpredictable.