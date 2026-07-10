Gold ETFs pull in 3,443cr in June after May outflows
Business
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) made a strong comeback in June 2026, pulling in ₹3,443 crore after seeing outflows in May.
That's a huge 570% jump and shows people are turning back to gold as a safe option with all the global uncertainty, especially around West Asia.
Mutual fund SIPs 31,781cr 3-month high
It wasn't just gold grabbing attention. Mutual fund SIP inflows hit a three-month high at ₹31,781 crore, up 3% from May and 17% higher than last year.
Equity mutual funds also saw nearly 26% more money coming in compared to May.
Experts say this signals growing confidence among investors, but they're still advising some caution with markets staying unpredictable.