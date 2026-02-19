Gold ETFs shine brighter than equities
Gold ETFs in India just hit an all-time high, pulling in ₹24,040 crore in January 2026—more than double December's numbers and even surpassing equity mutual fund inflows for the first time.
Total assets managed by gold ETFs have increased since 2025.
Gold's appeal as a safe investment
With markets feeling shaky and global tensions rising, more people are turning to gold as a safe bet.
Gold ETFs now make up their biggest share ever of mutual fund assets at 2.3%.
This shift shows how retail investors and new buyers across age groups are increasingly participating and looking for stability and new ways to protect their money when things get unpredictable.
Risks of gold rush
Big swings in stock markets and record-high gold prices (over $5,100 per ounce) are pushing investors toward precious metals.
But analysts warn that this "massive speculation" could bring risks for India's economy if it keeps up—so it's worth keeping an eye on how long the gold fever lasts.