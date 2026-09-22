Gold falls 7% from August peak: Good time to buy?

The recent dip in gold prices can be attributed to profit-taking amid rising US-Iran tensions and a stronger dollar.

The US dollar was trading at 95.65 against the Indian rupee on Tuesday (September 22), while crude oil prices rose by 1.05% to $101.39 per barrel in futures trading.

Despite these challenges, investment demand for gold remains robust in India with a significant increase in ETF inflows and digital gold purchases running near ₹25 billion a month.