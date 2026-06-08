Gold falls after US jobs report raises Fed hike concerns Business Jun 08, 2026

Gold took another hit this Monday, dropping slightly after a strong US jobs report made investors nervous about possible interest rate hikes.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,321.49 per ounce, following a bigger drop last Friday.

US gold futures also slipped by 0.5%, as everyone keeps an eye on the Fed's next move.