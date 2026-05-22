Gold falls as strong dollar, Federal Reserve hike expectations rise

High oil, U.S.-Iran talks stoke inflation

Inflation concerns are sticking around, fueled by high oil prices and U.S.-Iran talks with uncertain prospects.

Markets now see a 60% chance of another Fed rate hike by December.

Analyst Edward Meir summed it up: "What's been driving (gold) lower has been the stronger dollar, which in turn is being elevated by ongoing high interest rates pretty much around the world,".

Silver dropped 0.2% to $76.53 per ounce and platinum fell 0.5%, so it's not just gold feeling the pressure right now.