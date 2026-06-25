Gold falls below $4,000 for 1st time since November 2025 Business Jun 25, 2026

Gold just dropped below $4,000 an ounce for the first time since November 2025.

Spot gold is now at $3,985.89 per ounce, and US gold futures for August are at $4,001.60.

The main reason? The US dollar is super strong right now, its highest in over a year, which makes gold pricier for anyone using other currencies.