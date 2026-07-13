Gold falls below $4,100 as silver drops nearly 2% Monday
Business
Gold and silver prices slid on Monday, with gold dipping below $4,100 an ounce and silver dropping nearly 2%.
The main culprits? Higher oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and rising bond yields, all of which outweighed the usual safe-haven demand that comes with global uncertainty.
All eyes on US inflation
As oil gets pricier, inflation worries grow. That's pushed up the US dollar and Treasury yields, making gold less appealing since it doesn't pay interest.
Silver fell even more because it's tied to industrial demand, which can be shaky when the economy feels uncertain.
Now, all eyes are on upcoming US inflation data. If inflation stays high, interest rates could stick around longer and keep pressure on both metals.