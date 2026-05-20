Gold falls to $4,486.63 amid inflation and interest rate fears

Since the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran started, gold's value has fallen nearly 15%. Inflation concerns and surging energy prices are keeping markets tense. Silver's price has been all over the place lately. It shot up to nearly $90 per ounce last week on AI optimism before quickly falling back down.

Platinum and palladium fall

Even with all these ups and downs, gold is still considered a go-to for anyone looking to hedge against chaos.

As OCBC Bank strategist Vasu Menon puts it, "We continue to see gold as a useful hedge against global uncertainties given significant political and economic changes happening globally, which look set to gather pace in the coming years."

Platinum and palladium have also dropped, showing just how shaky things are for precious metals right now.