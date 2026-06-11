Gold falls to 6-month low after US strikes on Iran
Gold just dropped to its lowest point in six months after US military strikes on Iran stirred up fresh tension.
Spot gold slipped to $4,063.87 an ounce, and futures fell even more.
Rising inflation and worries that US interest rates will stay high are making gold less attractive right now.
Oil spike pressures Fed rates
The U.S.-Iran conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil route, which sent oil prices soaring (Brent crude topped $95 a barrel).
This spike is fueling inflation in the US and pushing the Federal Reserve to keep rates up.
A stronger dollar, which people turn to during uncertain times, also made gold pricier for buyers outside the US.
Other precious metals reacted differently: silver and platinum dipped, but palladium actually went up.