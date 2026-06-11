Gold falls to 6-month low after US strikes on Iran

Oil spike pressures Fed rates

The U.S.-Iran conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil route, which sent oil prices soaring (Brent crude topped $95 a barrel).

This spike is fueling inflation in the US and pushing the Federal Reserve to keep rates up.

A stronger dollar, which people turn to during uncertain times, also made gold pricier for buyers outside the US.

Other precious metals reacted differently: silver and platinum dipped, but palladium actually went up.