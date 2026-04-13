Gold futures fall 0.78% to ₹1.51L, silver slides over 2%

Stronger US dollar, oil above $100

The main culprit: a stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices, sparked by failed U.S.-Iran peace talks that pushed oil above $100 a barrel.

This has investors worried about inflation and fewer chances of US interest rate cuts: bad news for non-yielding assets like gold.

While global tensions usually boost gold, higher interest rates and a strong US dollar are making it less attractive right now.

Other metals had mixed moves: platinum dipped slightly but palladium edged up.