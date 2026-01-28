Indian jewelers hit pause as gold price rockets, buyers flee

Gold and silver prices have hit a new all-time high in India, owing to rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve . In Mumbai, spot gold was priced at ₹1.59 lakh per 10gm on Tuesday. Silver also saw a jump in its retail market value, trading at ₹3.42 lakh per kg. The continuous rise in gold prices has prompted jewelers to stop their bullion purchases.

Market impact Bullion sales have fallen by 70% Harshad Ajmera, MD of JJ Gold House, said, "Bullion sales have fallen by 70% as the gold price rallied more than 30% this month." He explained that jewelers are buying less because their requirements are being met through old gold customers are bringing in.

Consumer trend Shift from jewelry to investment-led buying Aksha Kamboj, VP of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association, noted a shift in consumer behavior. She said there's a transition from jewelry to investment-led buying in gold, such as bars, coins or gold-backed investment instruments. "Consumer demand is increasingly moving away from traditional lump-sum purchases and shifting toward buying digital gold," Kamboj added.

Advertisement

Price surge Geopolitical tensions drive gold and silver prices Analysts have pointed to renewed geopolitical tensions as a major catalyst for the rally in precious metals. US President Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on Canada over a possible trade deal with China and his administration's decision to raise tariffs on South Korean autos, pharmaceuticals, and lumber to 25% have bolstered safe-haven demand.

Advertisement