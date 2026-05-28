Gold hits 2-month low as US-Iran tensions escalate

Gold prices have hit a two-month low on Thursday, due to fresh US attacks on Iran . The military action has boosted the dollar and pushed oil prices higher, raising fears of rising inflation and complicating the interest rate outlook. Spot gold fell by 1.7% to $4,380.62 per ounce while US gold futures for June delivery dropped by 1.6% to $4,377.10 earlier today.

Market impact Geopolitical tensions remain high The dollar has hit a one-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. "Geopolitical tensions remain high, and we've had too many false alarms from the peace deal talks. So I think the US dollar is going to remain bid, and that means gold is likely to remain under pressure," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at StoneX.

Strategic conflict US military strikes in Iran The US military has launched new strikes in Iran, targeting a military site believed to pose a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The action comes just hours after President Donald Trump dismissed an Iranian report of a deal to restore traffic through this strategic waterway.

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Fuel costs Oil prices jump Oil prices have jumped by over 3% after Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they targeted a US airbase in retaliation for the US attack. Higher crude prices could accelerate inflation and keep interest rates elevated for longer periods. Although gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation, higher rates usually weigh on this non-yielding metal.

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