Gold hits 2-week high as dollar weakens

When the dollar drops and the Fed looks shaky, people flock to gold for safety. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinting at a possible September rate cut (markets see an 83% chance), holding gold gets cheaper and more attractive for investors.

Support and resistance levels

All eyes are on the PCE Price Index coming August 29, which could steer future policy moves.

For now, analysts say global support for gold sits around $3,335-$3,352 per ounce (resistance near $3,410), while in India support is at ₹99,850-₹1,00,240 with resistance up to ₹1,01,150.