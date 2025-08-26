Waaree Energies's stock jumps 2% on record quarterly profits

Waaree isn't just growing fast—it's breaking records. Net profit nearly doubled to ₹773cr this quarter, and earnings per share climbed from ₹15 to almost ₹26. The company also set a new high for solar module production at 2.3GW, showing how clean energy is scaling up in India.

Smart expansion and solid finances behind Waaree's streak

Smart expansion and solid finances are behind Waaree's streak: annual revenue has ballooned from ₹6,751cr in FY23 to over ₹14,444cr in FY25.

They've slashed debt (debt-to-equity now just 0.10), boosted cash flow to nearly ₹2,939cr by March 2025, and have big plans for more capacity in both India and the US—all backed by a strong order book for next year.