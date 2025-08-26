Microsoft's 2025 salary data for engineers leaked Business Aug 26, 2025

Microsoft's 2025 salary data for engineers has been revealed, keeping things competitive even after letting go of over 9,000 employees this year.

According to a new Levels.fyi report, entry-level engineers (Level 57) start at $83,000 plus stock bonuses.

As you move up the ladder—think Level 59 and beyond—base salaries can hit $120,800, and top-tier engineers (Level 70) can earn up to $408,000 with hefty stock awards that sometimes reach into the millions.