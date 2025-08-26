Sundaram Finance stock hits all-time high on strong earnings report

Sundaram Finance stock rose over 2% on Tuesday, hitting ₹5,073 and landing among the top Nifty Midcap 150 performers. The rally followed a solid earnings report showing steady growth.

Strong Q1FY26 results show healthy business momentum The company's results for the quarter ending June 2025 showed revenue climbing to ₹2,348.93 crore (up from ₹1,951.60 crore last year), and net profit inching up to ₹411.80 crore.

Earnings per share also improved to ₹43 from ₹39—indicating signs of healthy business momentum.

Full FY25 results show sharp revenue, profit growth For the full FY25 year, Sundaram Finance posted revenue of ₹8,485.63 crore and net profit of ₹1,812.81 crore—both up sharply from FY24.

The company kept its debt-to-equity ratio stable near 4.7, indicating financial strength even as it grows fast.