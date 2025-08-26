Next Article
Uber's hiring spree: 500 H-1B applications in just 3 months
By mid-2025, Uber ramped up its H-1B visa hiring—submitting almost 500 applications, way up from around 350 during the same period in 2024.
The company wants top software developers, data scientists, and operations research analysts to help build its all-in-one super app that blends rides, food delivery, and self-driving tech.
Entry-level data scientists start at over $125K
Uber isn't just hiring more people—they're paying big.
Some tech managers can earn up to $360,000 a year (not counting bonuses or stock). Even entry-level data scientists start at over $125K.
With nearly 800 open roles in engineering and beyond, Uber is making a clear play for the best talent to push its next wave of innovation.