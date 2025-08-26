Vikram Solar's IPO was a huge hit: What to know

Started in 2005, Vikram Solar makes solar panels for big names like NTPC, Adani Green, and JSW Energy. In FY2025, it grew revenue by 37% to ₹3,459 crore and boosted profit by 75% to ₹139.8 crore—pretty impressive numbers for a manufacturing company.

Institutional investors were especially excited, subscribing their portion 145.10 times; retail interest was strong too. Before listing day, anchor investors put in ₹621 crore—clear sign of demand.

Now valued near ₹12,000 crore with a P/E ratio around 72x, Vikram Solar plans to expand its production capacity massively by FY2027.

But heads up: its margins are slimmer (4%) and it takes longer to get paid compared to some rivals.