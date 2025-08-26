Modi proposes GST overhaul to boost domestic consumption

Why now? Why this?

With the US slapping steep tariffs on Indian exports, India needs stronger local spending.

These GST changes are designed to cut red tape, lower tax burdens, and give a push to domestic consumption—which is already about 60% of the country's economy.

Economists say this could mean faster growth (up to 6.5% GDP), more jobs, and a friendlier business climate for anyone dreaming of launching or growing something in India right now.