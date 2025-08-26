James Cameron offered 'Avatar' to Govinda? Pahlaj Nihalani's surprise revelation

Bollywood actor Govinda has long claimed that he was offered a role in James Cameron 's 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar . Earlier this year, he reiterated this claim on a podcast with actor Mukesh Khanna . Now, producer Pahlaj Nihalani has responded to these claims, saying that a project titled 'Avatar' was actually his film, which he had started before 'Rangeela Raja' and is unrelated to Cameron's movie.

Nihalani's statement 'Wo 'Avatar' meri picture thi': Nihalani Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nihalani said, "Wo Avatar meri picture thi. Maine Rangeela Raja se pehle shuru ki thi." He added that he had already shot six days of it, but then moved on to another project. The producer also revealed that he still holds the title rights of the film. "Aaj bhi mere paas title registered hai. Pata nahi ab banaunga ke nahi banaunga (I don't know if I'll ever make it)."

Actor's perspective This is what Govinda had said about 'Avatar' Govinda had shared details about his interaction with Cameron and why he turned down the film. He revealed that his Hollywood connection began when he met a Sikh businessman in the US who later introduced him to Cameron. "He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it," Govinda recalled.