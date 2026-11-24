Gold hits $3,656.50 an ounce in Singapore after NVIDIA news
Gold just had a moment: prices spiked as NVIDIA made headlines, with spot gold hitting $3,656.50 an ounce in Singapore at 9:08am.
This follows a strong rebound from last week's dip and shows how big tech news can ripple through markets.
Oil, yields and China boost gold
Senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime Hebe Chen says falling oil prices and lower US Treasury yields are making gold look pretty appealing right now.
Plus, China has been buying up record amounts of gold ($209 billion worth this year alone).
Still, there's a catch: if the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation, it could make gold less attractive down the line.