Gold hits $4,600 per ounce as silver jumps 7%
Business
Gold and silver prices shot up on Wednesday, with gold reaching $4,600 per ounce (up 4%) and silver hitting $74.42 (up 7%), as the US tries to ease tensions with Iran.
Even with talk of diplomacy, the US is still sending troops to the region, so things remain tense.
Silver's price surge
Despite higher prices, gold has faced selling pressure from investor liquidations and some central-bank selling.
Silver's holding strong though, with about a 7% rise in price.