Gold hits $4,600 per ounce as silver jumps 7% Business Mar 25, 2026

Gold and silver prices shot up on Wednesday, with gold reaching $4,600 per ounce (up 4%) and silver hitting $74.42 (up 7%), as the US tries to ease tensions with Iran.

Even with talk of diplomacy, the US is still sending troops to the region, so things remain tense.