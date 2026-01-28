Gold hits all-time high at ₹1.62L/10g, silver sees 6% surge

If you're wondering why everyone suddenly cares about gold and silver: global uncertainty is making these metals the go-to safe-haven. With the US dollar hitting four-year lows and trade tensions heating up (think tariff threats and geopolitical risks), people are looking for stability—and precious metals are delivering.

What's pushing prices up?

A weak dollar plus talk of new tariffs on South Korea have investors nervous. Add in strong industrial demand for silver and it's no surprise both metals are soaring right now.

Gold is getting close to its resistance level on MCX, while silver has surged sharply this year (2026), outpacing gold's ~20% gain.