Gold hits fresh peak at ₹1,38,496 amid global uncertainty
Gold just hit a new record on MCX—₹1,38,496 per 10gm—with silver also breaking records.
This jump is all about people looking for safer places to park their money as global tensions and economic worries grow.
Since January, gold is up 80%, and silver has surged around 150%.
Why does this matter?
If you're into investing (or just curious), this surge shows how much trust people have in gold when things get shaky.
Big names like Goldman Sachs even think gold could keep climbing next year.
For anyone watching the economy or thinking about where to invest next, it's a trend worth noting.
What's pushing prices up?
Tensions between the US and Venezuela are making investors nervous, so they're turning to gold.
Plus, expected US Fed rate cuts in 2026 and a weaker dollar are making gold more attractive worldwide.
Central banks and ETFs are also snapping up gold—so demand is strong from all sides.