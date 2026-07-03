Gold hits highest since June after weak US jobs data
Business
Gold is finally up after weeks of slipping, boosted by weak US job numbers and a softer dollar.
On July 4, gold hit its highest price since June, while silver, platinum, and palladium also saw gains.
Investors are leaning toward safer assets like precious metals, especially with the Federal Reserve expected to ease up on rate hikes.
Brent and WTI rise, yen strengthens
Oil prices nudged higher too, thanks to hopes for less tension between the US and Iran. Brent crude and WTI both saw small increases.
Major currencies like the Japanese yen got stronger as economic uncertainty pushed people toward more stable options.
All in all, global markets are reacting to a mix of shaky economic news and ongoing geopolitical drama.