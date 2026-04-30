Gold hits ₹1.5L per 10g after Fed decision to hold
Business
Gold just crossed the ₹1.5 lakh per 10gm mark, jumping over 1% after the US Federal Reserve decided not to change interest rates.
The move comes as worries about conflicts in West Asia and rising energy costs push more people toward gold as a safe bet.
June gold futures hit ₹150,841
In India, gold futures for June shot up by ₹1,791 to ₹150,841 on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Analysts say ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially near the Strait of Hormuz, and inflation fears are making gold more attractive right now.