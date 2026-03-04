Gold hits ₹1,70,510/10gm as Middle East tensions escalate
Gold just hit ₹1,70,510 per 10gm in India after tensions spiked in the Middle East.
Silver and oil prices are also climbing fast, with silver now at $95.35 per troy ounce and Brent crude up 13%.
Safe-haven demand could keep prices elevated
When global conflicts heat up—like the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran and missile attacks across the region—investors rush to safer assets like gold.
This not only pushes prices higher but can also make things pricier at home.
Analysts say safe-haven demand could keep prices elevated if the conflict continues.