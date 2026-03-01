Gold hits ₹1,75,000 per 10gm as Israel-Iran tensions escalate

If you're thinking about investing or shopping for gold or silver, prices are now way above the MCX benchmark—gold is up by over ₹13,000 and silver by ₹18,000 compared to last week's close. This jump is a sign of how global conflicts can shake up local markets.

Global gold and silver prices

It's all about global uncertainty. Gold and silver are both spiking worldwide—Comex gold rose 2% to $5,296/oz and silver jumped nearly 8%.

Experts like Anuj Gupta expect even more gains if tensions continue: "Gold may test $5,300 to $5,350 levels while silver may climb between $95 and $98."

So if you follow the markets or just like keeping tabs on world events, this is one to watch.