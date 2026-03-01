Gold hits ₹1,75,000 per 10gm as Israel-Iran tensions escalate
Gold just hit ₹1,75,000 per 10gm in Delhi, and silver reached ₹3 lakh per kg, after recent missile exchanges between Israel and Iran.
The surge follows US-Israel airstrikes near Iran's Supreme Leader's offices on February 28.
MCX benchmark gold and silver prices
If you're thinking about investing or shopping for gold or silver, prices are now way above the MCX benchmark—gold is up by over ₹13,000 and silver by ₹18,000 compared to last week's close.
This jump is a sign of how global conflicts can shake up local markets.
Global gold and silver prices
It's all about global uncertainty. Gold and silver are both spiking worldwide—Comex gold rose 2% to $5,296/oz and silver jumped nearly 8%.
Experts like Anuj Gupta expect even more gains if tensions continue: "Gold may test $5,300 to $5,350 levels while silver may climb between $95 and $98."
So if you follow the markets or just like keeping tabs on world events, this is one to watch.